Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 avis
93 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 407
Bénéfice trades:
978 (69.50%)
Perte trades:
429 (30.49%)
Meilleure transaction:
84 427.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-351 071.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.82
Longs trades:
1 029 (73.13%)
Courts trades:
378 (26.87%)
Facteur de profit:
0.79
Rendement attendu:
-846.70 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
4 500.64 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-13 037.11 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.93%
Prévision annuelle:
11.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Maximal:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +84 427.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -351 071 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +56 846.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -105 189.00 JPY

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 plus...
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


Aucun avis
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
