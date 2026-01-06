시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Low risk automated trading
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 리뷰
93
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 407
이익 거래:
978 (69.50%)
손실 거래:
429 (30.49%)
최고의 거래:
84 427.00 JPY
최악의 거래:
-351 071.00 JPY
총 수익:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
총 손실:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
연속 최대 이익:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
샤프 비율:
-0.02
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
-0.82
롱(주식매수):
1 029 (73.13%)
숏(주식차입매도):
378 (26.87%)
수익 요인:
0.79
기대수익:
-846.70 JPY
평균 이익:
4 500.64 JPY
평균 손실:
-13 037.11 JPY
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
연속 최대 손실:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
월별 성장률:
0.93%
연간 예측:
11.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 333 378.00 JPY
최대한의:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +84 427.00 JPY
최악의 거래: -351 071 JPY
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +56 846.00 JPY
연속 최대 손실: -105 189.00 JPY

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "GaitameFinest-S2-Main"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 더...
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
