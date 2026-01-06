SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Low risk automated trading
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 recensioni
93 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 407
Profit Trade:
978 (69.50%)
Loss Trade:
429 (30.49%)
Best Trade:
84 427.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-351 071.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.82
Long Trade:
1 029 (73.13%)
Short Trade:
378 (26.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.79
Profitto previsto:
-846.70 JPY
Profitto medio:
4 500.64 JPY
Perdita media:
-13 037.11 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.93%
Previsione annuale:
11.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Massimale:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +84 427.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -351 071 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +56 846.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -105 189.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati