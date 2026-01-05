시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Super High Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
33
이익 거래:
31 (93.93%)
손실 거래:
2 (6.06%)
최고의 거래:
1 000.64 USD
최악의 거래:
-718.89 USD
총 수익:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
총 손실:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 333.04 USD (22)
샤프 비율:
0.32
거래 활동:
32.95%
최대 입금량:
5.43%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
2.38
롱(주식매수):
18 (54.55%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (45.45%)
수익 요인:
2.53
기대수익:
52.03 USD
평균 이익:
91.51 USD
평균 손실:
-559.99 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-718.89 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-718.89 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
88.78%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.00 USD
최대한의:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
자본금별:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 000.64 USD
최악의 거래: -719 USD
연속 최대 이익: 22
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +1 333.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -718.89 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "TradeMaxGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not blow up.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
복제

