SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Super High Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
31 (93.93%)
Loss Trades:
2 (6.06%)
Best trade:
1 000.64 USD
Worst trade:
-718.89 USD
Gross Profit:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
32.95%
Max deposit load:
5.43%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
18 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
15 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
52.03 USD
Average Profit:
91.51 USD
Average Loss:
-559.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-718.89 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
88.78%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
By Equity:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 000.64 USD
Worst trade: -719 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 333.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -718.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

No reviews
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Super High Risk
40 USD per month
128%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
96%
33
93%
33%
2.53
52.03
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.