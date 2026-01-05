SinaisSeções
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
33
Negociações com lucro:
31 (93.93%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (6.06%)
Melhor negociação:
1 000.64 USD
Pior negociação:
-718.89 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.32
Atividade de negociação:
32.95%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.43%
Último negócio:
57 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
2.38
Negociações longas:
18 (54.55%)
Negociações curtas:
15 (45.45%)
Fator de lucro:
2.53
Valor esperado:
52.03 USD
Lucro médio:
91.51 USD
Perda média:
-559.99 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-718.89 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
88.78%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.00 USD
Máximo:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 000.64 USD
Pior negociação: -719 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 333.04 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -718.89 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

Sem comentários
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
