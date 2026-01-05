- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.
$1000 - 10% = $900
$900 - 10% = $810
$810 - 10% = $729
$729 - 10% = $656... etc...
Do you get it?
However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%.
The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.
IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.
Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result:
https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A
Raw Spread account preferred.
IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do.
