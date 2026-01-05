SeñalesSecciones
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
33
Transacciones Rentables:
31 (93.93%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (6.06%)
Mejor transacción:
1 000.64 USD
Peor transacción:
-718.89 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Actividad comercial:
32.95%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.43%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
2.38
Transacciones Largas:
18 (54.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
15 (45.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.53
Beneficio Esperado:
52.03 USD
Beneficio medio:
91.51 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-559.99 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-718.89 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
88.78%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.00 USD
Máxima:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
De fondos:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 000.64 USD
Peor transacción: -719 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 333.04 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -718.89 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
