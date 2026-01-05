信号部分
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
33
盈利交易:
31 (93.93%)
亏损交易:
2 (6.06%)
最好交易:
1 000.64 USD
最差交易:
-718.89 USD
毛利:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 333.04 USD (22)
夏普比率:
0.32
交易活动:
32.95%
最大入金加载:
5.43%
最近交易:
52 几分钟前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
2.38
长期交易:
18 (54.55%)
短期交易:
15 (45.45%)
利润因子:
2.53
预期回报:
52.03 USD
平均利润:
91.51 USD
平均损失:
-559.99 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-718.89 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-718.89 USD (1)
每月增长:
88.78%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.00 USD
最大值:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
净值:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 000.64 USD
最差交易: -719 USD
最大连续赢利: 22
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +1 333.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -718.89 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

没有评论
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
