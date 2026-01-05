- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.
$1000 - 10% = $900
$900 - 10% = $810
$810 - 10% = $729
$729 - 10% = $656... etc...
Do you get it?
However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%.
The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.
IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.
Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result:
https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A
Raw Spread account preferred.
IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do.
USD
USD
USD