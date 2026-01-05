シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Super High Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
33
利益トレード:
31 (93.93%)
損失トレード:
2 (6.06%)
ベストトレード:
1 000.64 USD
最悪のトレード:
-718.89 USD
総利益:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
総損失:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 333.04 USD (22)
シャープレシオ:
0.32
取引アクティビティ:
32.95%
最大入金額:
5.43%
最近のトレード:
1 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.38
長いトレード:
18 (54.55%)
短いトレード:
15 (45.45%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.53
期待されたペイオフ:
52.03 USD
平均利益:
91.51 USD
平均損失:
-559.99 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-718.89 USD)
最大連続損失:
-718.89 USD (1)
月間成長:
88.78%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.00 USD
最大の:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 000.64 USD
最悪のトレード: -719 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 22
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +1 333.04 USD
最大連続損失: -718.89 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TradeMaxGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

レビューなし
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
