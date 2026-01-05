Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it?

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%.

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

