SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Super High Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
33
Gewinntrades:
31 (93.93%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (6.06%)
Bester Trade:
1 000.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-718.89 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 836.94 USD (16 955 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 119.98 USD (4 870 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading-Aktivität:
32.95%
Max deposit load:
5.43%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
2.38
Long-Positionen:
18 (54.55%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (45.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.53
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
52.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
91.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-559.99 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-718.89 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
88.78%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.00 USD
Maximaler:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
Kapital:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 000.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -719 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 22
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 333.04 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -718.89 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold Super High Risk
40 USD pro Monat
128%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
96%
33
93%
33%
2.53
52.03
USD
22%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.