Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
77
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
43 (55.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
34 (44.16%)
En iyi işlem:
1.99 USD
En kötü işlem:
-9.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (10.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.33 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.34
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.67%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
78
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.94
Alış işlemleri:
63 (81.82%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (18.18%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.32
Beklenen getiri:
-0.66 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.50 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
50.65 USD
Maksimum:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD# -51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD# -2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.99 USD
En kötü işlem: -9 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -35.50 USD

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
