Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
77
Bénéfice trades:
43 (55.84%)
Perte trades:
34 (44.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.99 USD
Pire transaction:
-9.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Perte brute:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (10.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.33 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.34
Activité de trading:
2.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.67%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
78
Temps de détention moyen:
1 minute
Facteur de récupération:
-0.94
Longs trades:
63 (81.82%)
Courts trades:
14 (18.18%)
Facteur de profit:
0.32
Rendement attendu:
-0.66 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.50 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
50.65 USD
Maximal:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


Aucun avis
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
