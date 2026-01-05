SegnaliSezioni
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
77
Profit Trade:
43 (55.84%)
Loss Trade:
34 (44.16%)
Best Trade:
1.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (10.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.33 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.34
Attività di trading:
2.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.67%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
78
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
-0.94
Long Trade:
63 (81.82%)
Short Trade:
14 (18.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.32
Profitto previsto:
-0.66 USD
Profitto medio:
0.56 USD
Perdita media:
-2.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.50 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-5.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
50.65 USD
Massimale:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
Per equità:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD# -51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD# -2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.99 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RSFinance-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
