Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.

This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Percentage-Based Stop Loss

Take Profit is defined in points

Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

Helps protect gains during strong trends

Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Target Profit (Point-Based)Dynamic Trailing Stop

Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

Add orders only under predefined conditions

Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

Margin validation before opening trades

Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)Flexible Money Management

Margin check before order execution

Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe : M1

Broker Type : ECN / Low-spread broker

Leverage : 1:200 or higher

Spread : Low and stable

Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended

Stability & SafetyRecommended Settings