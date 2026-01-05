- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD#
|77
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD#
|-51
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD#
|-2.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RSFinance-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Goldzilla Scalping M1
Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor
Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.
Precision Scalping on M1
-
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities
-
Ideal for high-volatility market conditions
-
Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage
-
Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size
-
Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss
-
Take Profit is defined in points
-
Flexible configuration for different scalping styles
-
Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets
-
Automatically trails price movement to secure profits
-
Helps protect gains during strong trends
-
Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals
-
Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)
-
Add orders only under predefined conditions
-
Built-in protection to avoid overtrading
-
Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly
-
Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)
-
Margin validation before opening trades
-
Suitable for both small and large trading accounts
-
Margin check before order execution
-
Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors
-
Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts
-
VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
-
Spread: Low and stable
-
Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended
