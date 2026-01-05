СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / GoldZilla V4
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
77
Прибыльных трейдов:
43 (55.84%)
Убыточных трейдов:
34 (44.16%)
Лучший трейд:
1.99 USD
Худший трейд:
-9.40 USD
Общая прибыль:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Общий убыток:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (10.33 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
10.33 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.34
Торговая активность:
2.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.67%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
78
Ср. время удержания:
1 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
-0.94
Длинных трейдов:
63 (81.82%)
Коротких трейдов:
14 (18.18%)
Профит фактор:
0.32
Мат. ожидание:
-0.66 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.56 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.19 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-35.50 USD (10)
Прирост в месяц:
-5.06%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
50.65 USD
Максимальная:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
По эквити:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD# -51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD# -2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1.99 USD
Худший трейд: -9 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10.33 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -35.50 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RSFinance-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


Нет отзывов
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
