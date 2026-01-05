SignalsSections
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
43 (55.84%)
Loss Trades:
34 (44.16%)
Best trade:
1.99 USD
Worst trade:
-9.40 USD
Gross Profit:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (10.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.33 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.34
Trading activity:
2.17%
Max deposit load:
4.67%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
63 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
14 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.32
Expected Payoff:
-0.66 USD
Average Profit:
0.56 USD
Average Loss:
-2.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-5.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.65 USD
Maximal:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD# -51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD# -2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.99 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


No reviews
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldZilla V4
30 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
949
USD
1
100%
77
55%
2%
0.32
-0.66
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

