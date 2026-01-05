信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
77
盈利交易:
43 (55.84%)
亏损交易:
34 (44.16%)
最好交易:
1.99 USD
最差交易:
-9.40 USD
毛利:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
毛利亏损:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (10.33 USD)
最大连续盈利:
10.33 USD (15)
夏普比率:
-0.34
交易活动:
2.17%
最大入金加载:
4.67%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
78
平均持有时间:
1 一分钟
采收率:
-0.94
长期交易:
63 (81.82%)
短期交易:
14 (18.18%)
利润因子:
0.32
预期回报:
-0.66 USD
平均利润:
0.56 USD
平均损失:
-2.19 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-35.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-35.50 USD (10)
每月增长:
-5.06%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
50.65 USD
最大值:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
净值:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RSFinance-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
