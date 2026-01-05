SignaleKategorien
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
77
Gewinntrades:
43 (55.84%)
Verlusttrades:
34 (44.16%)
Bester Trade:
1.99 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (10.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10.33 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.34
Trading-Aktivität:
2.17%
Max deposit load:
4.67%
Letzter Trade:
47 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
78
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.94
Long-Positionen:
63 (81.82%)
Short-Positionen:
14 (18.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.66 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-35.50 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-5.06%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
50.65 USD
Maximaler:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
Kapital:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.99 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -35.50 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RSFinance-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
