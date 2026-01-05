SinaisSeções
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -2%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
72
Negociações com lucro:
43 (59.72%)
Negociações com perda:
29 (40.28%)
Melhor negociação:
1.99 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.69 USD
Lucro bruto:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Perda bruta:
-46.08 USD (4 596 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (10.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
10.33 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.24
Atividade de negociação:
2.17%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.78%
Último negócio:
41 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
72
Tempo médio de espera:
1 minuto
Fator de recuperação:
-0.87
Negociações longas:
59 (81.94%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (18.06%)
Fator de lucro:
0.52
Valor esperado:
-0.31 USD
Lucro médio:
0.56 USD
Perda média:
-1.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-7.05 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9.03 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.22%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
22.20 USD
Máximo:
25.49 USD (2.54%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.47% (24.75 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.40% (4.03 USD)

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD# -22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD# -2.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1.99 USD
Pior negociação: -6 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10.33 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -7.05 USD

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
