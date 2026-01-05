SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / GoldZilla V4
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 -5%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
77
Transacciones Rentables:
43 (55.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
34 (44.16%)
Mejor transacción:
1.99 USD
Peor transacción:
-9.40 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-74.53 USD (5 022 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (10.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10.33 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.34
Actividad comercial:
2.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.67%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
78
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 minuto
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.94
Transacciones Largas:
63 (81.82%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (18.18%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.32
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.66 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.56 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.19 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-35.50 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-35.50 USD (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.06%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
50.65 USD
Máxima:
53.94 USD (5.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.38% (53.94 USD)
De fondos:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD# -51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD# -2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1.99 USD
Peor transacción: -9 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -35.50 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RSFinance-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GoldZilla V4
30 USD al mes
-5%
0
0
USD
949
USD
1
100%
77
55%
2%
0.32
-0.66
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.