El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RSFinance-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
Goldzilla Scalping M1
Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor
Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.
Precision Scalping on M1
-
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities
-
Ideal for high-volatility market conditions
-
Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage
-
Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size
-
Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss
-
Take Profit is defined in points
-
Flexible configuration for different scalping styles
-
Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets
-
Automatically trails price movement to secure profits
-
Helps protect gains during strong trends
-
Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals
-
Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)
-
Add orders only under predefined conditions
-
Built-in protection to avoid overtrading
-
Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly
-
Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)
-
Margin validation before opening trades
-
Suitable for both small and large trading accounts
-
Margin check before order execution
-
Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors
-
Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts
-
VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
-
Spread: Low and stable
-
Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended
