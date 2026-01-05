시그널섹션
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 12%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
198
이익 거래:
64 (32.32%)
손실 거래:
134 (67.68%)
최고의 거래:
334.36 USD
최악의 거래:
-33.25 USD
총 수익:
879.50 USD (9 390 pips)
총 손실:
-758.21 USD (14 257 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (10.33 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
334.36 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
71.64%
최대 입금량:
19.13%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
201
평균 유지 시간:
7 분
회복 요인:
0.34
롱(주식매수):
120 (60.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
78 (39.39%)
수익 요인:
1.16
기대수익:
0.61 USD
평균 이익:
13.74 USD
평균 손실:
-5.66 USD
연속 최대 손실:
26 (-324.70 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-324.70 USD (26)
월별 성장률:
12.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
351.44 USD
최대한의:
354.73 USD (35.36%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.36% (354.73 USD)
자본금별:
9.87% (102.20 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 193
AUDNZD# 4
AUDCAD# 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD# 162
AUDNZD# -26
AUDCAD# -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD# -4.2K
AUDNZD# -446
AUDCAD# -203
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +334.36 USD
최악의 거래: -33 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 26
연속 최대 이익: +10.33 USD
연속 최대 손실: -324.70 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RSFinance-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
