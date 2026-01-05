- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD#
|193
|AUDNZD#
|4
|AUDCAD#
|1
|
|
|
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD#
|162
|AUDNZD#
|-26
|AUDCAD#
|-15
|
|
|
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD#
|-4.2K
|AUDNZD#
|-446
|AUDCAD#
|-203
|
|
|
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RSFinance-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Goldzilla Scalping M1
Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor
Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.
Precision Scalping on M1
-
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities
-
Ideal for high-volatility market conditions
-
Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage
-
Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size
-
Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss
-
Take Profit is defined in points
-
Flexible configuration for different scalping styles
-
Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets
-
Automatically trails price movement to secure profits
-
Helps protect gains during strong trends
-
Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals
-
Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)
-
Add orders only under predefined conditions
-
Built-in protection to avoid overtrading
-
Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly
-
Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)
-
Margin validation before opening trades
-
Suitable for both small and large trading accounts
-
Margin check before order execution
-
Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors
-
Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts
-
VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
-
Spread: Low and stable
-
Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended
USD
USD
USD