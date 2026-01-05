シグナルセクション
Gun Gun Gunawan

GoldZilla V4

Gun Gun Gunawan
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 -2%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
72
利益トレード:
43 (59.72%)
損失トレード:
29 (40.28%)
ベストトレード:
1.99 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.69 USD
総利益:
23.88 USD (2 363 pips)
総損失:
-46.08 USD (4 596 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (10.33 USD)
最大連続利益:
10.33 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
-0.24
取引アクティビティ:
2.17%
最大入金額:
4.67%
最近のトレード:
21 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
73
平均保有時間:
1 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.87
長いトレード:
59 (81.94%)
短いトレード:
13 (18.06%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.52
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.31 USD
平均利益:
0.56 USD
平均損失:
-1.59 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-7.05 USD)
最大連続損失:
-9.03 USD (3)
月間成長:
-2.22%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
22.20 USD
最大の:
25.49 USD (2.54%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.47% (24.75 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.43% (4.10 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD# -22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD# -2.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1.99 USD
最悪のトレード: -6 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +10.33 USD
最大連続損失: -7.05 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RSFinance-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended


レビューなし
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 05:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
