Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
70
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
57 (81.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (18.57%)
En iyi işlem:
52.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-34.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (63.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
68.68 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.38
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.01%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.68
Alış işlemleri:
38 (54.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
32 (45.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.37
Beklenen getiri:
4.31 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-39.18 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
4.01%
Algo alım-satım:
84%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.14 USD
Maksimum:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.78% (216.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +63.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -39.18 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
130 daha fazla...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



İnceleme yok
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
