Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
70
盈利交易:
57 (81.42%)
亏损交易:
13 (18.57%)
最好交易:
52.42 USD
最差交易:
-34.85 USD
毛利:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
毛利亏损:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (63.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
68.68 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.38
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
1.01%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
7.68
长期交易:
38 (54.29%)
短期交易:
32 (45.71%)
利润因子:
3.37
预期回报:
4.31 USD
平均利润:
7.52 USD
平均损失:
-9.80 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-39.18 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-39.18 USD (2)
每月增长:
4.01%
算法交易:
84%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.14 USD
最大值:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +52.42 USD
最差交易: -35 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +63.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -39.18 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
130 更多...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
