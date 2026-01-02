シグナルセクション
トレード:
70
利益トレード:
57 (81.42%)
損失トレード:
13 (18.57%)
ベストトレード:
52.42 USD
最悪のトレード:
-34.85 USD
総利益:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
総損失:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (63.47 USD)
最大連続利益:
68.68 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.38
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
1.01%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
7.68
長いトレード:
38 (54.29%)
短いトレード:
32 (45.71%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.37
期待されたペイオフ:
4.31 USD
平均利益:
7.52 USD
平均損失:
-9.80 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-39.18 USD)
最大連続損失:
-39.18 USD (2)
月間成長:
4.01%
アルゴリズム取引:
84%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.14 USD
最大の:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +52.42 USD
最悪のトレード: -35 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +63.47 USD
最大連続損失: -39.18 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
131 より多く...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



レビューなし
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
