Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
70
Transacciones Rentables:
57 (81.42%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (18.57%)
Mejor transacción:
52.42 USD
Peor transacción:
-34.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (63.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
68.68 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.01%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
7.68
Transacciones Largas:
38 (54.29%)
Transacciones Cortas:
32 (45.71%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.37
Beneficio Esperado:
4.31 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.52 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.80 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-39.18 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.01%
Trading algorítmico:
84%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.14 USD
Máxima:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +52.42 USD
Peor transacción: -35 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +63.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -39.18 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
otros 131...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



No hay comentarios
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
