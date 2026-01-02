SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / All in 1 Signal
Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
70
Profit Trade:
57 (81.42%)
Loss Trade:
13 (18.57%)
Best Trade:
52.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-34.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (63.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.68 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.38
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.01%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.68
Long Trade:
38 (54.29%)
Short Trade:
32 (45.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.37
Profitto previsto:
4.31 USD
Profitto medio:
7.52 USD
Perdita media:
-9.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-39.18 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.01%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 USD
Massimale:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.81% (219.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.42 USD
Worst Trade: -35 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +63.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
130 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
All in 1 Signal
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
7.8K
USD
5
84%
70
81%
100%
3.36
4.31
USD
3%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.