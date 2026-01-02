시그널섹션
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
79
이익 거래:
66 (83.54%)
손실 거래:
13 (16.46%)
최고의 거래:
52.42 USD
최악의 거래:
-34.85 USD
총 수익:
521.67 USD (73 228 pips)
총 손실:
-128.35 USD (22 039 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (63.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
99.17 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.43
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
1.51%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
10.03
롱(주식매수):
40 (50.63%)
숏(주식차입매도):
39 (49.37%)
수익 요인:
4.06
기대수익:
4.98 USD
평균 이익:
7.90 USD
평균 손실:
-9.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-39.18 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-39.18 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
4.53%
Algo 트레이딩:
86%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.14 USD
최대한의:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.51% (39.26 USD)
자본금별:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
US500 23
GBPAUD 14
GBPUSD 9
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 93
US500 36
GBPAUD 69
GBPUSD 26
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
USDCAD 80
AUDJPY 14
AUDCHF 20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 9.1K
US500 31K
GBPAUD 5.4K
GBPUSD 2.8K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
USDCAD 593
AUDJPY 457
AUDCHF 446
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +52.42 USD
최악의 거래: -35 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +63.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -39.18 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 276
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
132 더...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
