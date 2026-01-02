- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|25
|US500
|23
|GBPAUD
|14
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|93
|US500
|36
|GBPAUD
|69
|GBPUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|35
|USDCHF
|22
|USDCAD
|80
|AUDJPY
|14
|AUDCHF
|20
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|US500
|31K
|GBPAUD
|5.4K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|894
|USDCHF
|895
|USDCAD
|593
|AUDJPY
|457
|AUDCHF
|446
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 276
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5587
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.80 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.82 × 897
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.
The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.
-
Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.
-
Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.
-
Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.
Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.
What to Expect:
-
Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.
-
Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.
Recommended Settings:
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000
USD
USD
USD