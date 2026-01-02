SinaisSeções
Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
70
Negociações com lucro:
57 (81.42%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (18.57%)
Melhor negociação:
52.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-34.85 USD
Lucro bruto:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Perda bruta:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (63.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
68.68 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.01%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
7.68
Negociações longas:
38 (54.29%)
Negociações curtas:
32 (45.71%)
Fator de lucro:
3.37
Valor esperado:
4.31 USD
Lucro médio:
7.52 USD
Perda média:
-9.80 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-39.18 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
4.01%
Algotrading:
84%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.14 USD
Máximo:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +52.42 USD
Pior negociação: -35 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +63.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -39.18 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
130 mais ...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



Sem comentários
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
