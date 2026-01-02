SignaleKategorien
Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
70
Gewinntrades:
57 (81.42%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (18.57%)
Bester Trade:
52.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-34.85 USD
Bruttoprofit:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (63.47 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
68.68 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.01%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.68
Long-Positionen:
38 (54.29%)
Short-Positionen:
32 (45.71%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.37
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-39.18 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.01%
Algo-Trading:
84%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.14 USD
Maximaler:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +52.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -35 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +63.47 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -39.18 USD

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
All in 1 Signal
30 USD pro Monat
0%
0
0
USD
7.8K
USD
5
84%
70
81%
100%
3.36
4.31
USD
3%
1:500
Kopieren

