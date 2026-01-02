SignalsSections
Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
57 (81.42%)
Loss Trades:
13 (18.57%)
Best trade:
52.42 USD
Worst trade:
-34.85 USD
Gross Profit:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (63.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.68 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.01%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.68
Long Trades:
38 (54.29%)
Short Trades:
32 (45.71%)
Profit Factor:
3.37
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
7.52 USD
Average Loss:
-9.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.01%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.42 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG


No reviews
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
