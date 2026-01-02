СигналыРазделы
All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
70
Прибыльных трейдов:
57 (81.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
13 (18.57%)
Лучший трейд:
52.42 USD
Худший трейд:
-34.85 USD
Общая прибыль:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Общий убыток:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (63.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
68.68 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.38
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.01%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
7.68
Длинных трейдов:
38 (54.29%)
Коротких трейдов:
32 (45.71%)
Профит фактор:
3.37
Мат. ожидание:
4.31 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.52 USD
Средний убыток:
-9.80 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-39.18 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
4.01%
Алготрейдинг:
84%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.14 USD
Максимальная:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
2.82% (220.23 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +52.42 USD
Худший трейд: -35 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +63.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -39.18 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
еще 131...
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



Нет отзывов
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
