SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / All in 1 Signal
Hock Guan Koh

All in 1 Signal

Hock Guan Koh
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
70
Bénéfice trades:
57 (81.42%)
Perte trades:
13 (18.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-34.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
428.72 USD (69 295 pips)
Perte brute:
-127.37 USD (22 039 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (63.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.68 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.01%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.68
Longs trades:
38 (54.29%)
Courts trades:
32 (45.71%)
Facteur de profit:
3.37
Rendement attendu:
4.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-39.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-39.18 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.01%
Algo trading:
84%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
39.22 USD (0.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.78% (216.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US500 23
XAUUSD 20
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US500 36
XAUUSD 70
GBPAUD 63
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 35
USDCHF 22
AUDJPY 14
USDCAD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US500 31K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 894
USDCHF 895
AUDJPY 457
USDCAD 300
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.42 USD
Pire transaction: -35 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +63.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -39.18 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 244
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.97 × 897
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
130 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.

The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.

  • Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.

  • Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.

  • Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.

Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.

What to Expect:

  • Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.

  • Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 

Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



Aucun avis
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
All in 1 Signal
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
7.8K
USD
5
84%
70
81%
100%
3.36
4.31
USD
3%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.