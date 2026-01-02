- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|23
|XAUUSD
|20
|GBPAUD
|13
|GBPUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|36
|XAUUSD
|70
|GBPAUD
|63
|GBPUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|35
|USDCHF
|22
|AUDJPY
|14
|USDCAD
|41
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|31K
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|GBPAUD
|5K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|894
|USDCHF
|895
|AUDJPY
|457
|USDCAD
|300
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 244
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5587
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.80 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.97 × 897
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
Overview The All-in-One signal is designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability over "get-rich-quick" schemes. This strategy does not rely on a single currency pair; instead, it utilizes a sophisticated diversification model across 10+ Forex pairs and major Indices.
The Philosophy: Risk Mitigation through Diversification I treat this signal like an Index Fund (similar to the S&P 500). By spreading exposure across multiple assets, we ensure that a single market event doesn't compromise the entire portfolio.
-
Dynamic Weighting: Just like an index, each pair is weighted based on its volatility.
-
Strict Protection: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss based on a percentage of equity.
-
Adaptive Strategy: The list of traded symbols is constantly reviewed and updated to match current market conditions.
Why Trust This Signal? (Skin in the Game) Most signal providers start with a small balance ($1,000–$3,000) because they are afraid to lose their own capital. I have personally deposited $7,500 into this account to trade this exact strategy. I am not just managing your risk; I am managing my own. I believe that a provider's confidence is best measured by the size of their own investment.
What to Expect:
-
Steady Growth: This is a marathon, not a sprint. We aim for consistent, compounding gains.
-
Low Drawdown Focus: Our primary goal is to lower the risk profile through high-level diversification.
Recommended Settings:
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000
