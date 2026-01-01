SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters Seasonal Alpha
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 CHF
En kötü işlem:
0.00 CHF
Brüt kâr:
0.00 CHF
Brüt zarar:
0.00 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 CHF)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 CHF (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 CHF
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 CHF
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 CHF)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 CHF (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 CHF
Maksimum:
0.00 CHF (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 CHF)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 CHF)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 CHF
En kötü işlem: -0 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 CHF
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 CHF

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol