Strategy Overview
This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.
This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.
The core idea is simple:
Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.
How trades are selected
Every trade must pass following independent filters:
-
Seasonal statistics
Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.
-
Rule-based filtering
Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.
Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.
Risk management
-
Fixed %-risk per trade
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No recovery logic
-
No averaging down
Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.
This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.
Instruments & markets
The strategy is applied selectively across:
-
FX
-
Indices
-
Commodities
-
Selected equities
All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.
Important note
Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.
This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.