- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|2
|SMTC.NAS
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|F40
|1
|USTEC
|1
|US30
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|USDCAD
|-7
|SMTC.NAS
|-105
|GBPJPY
|-4
|F40
|7
|USTEC
|-16
|US30
|19
|GBPAUD
|-3
|EURUSD
|-2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|-1
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURJPY
|-1
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|-2
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|USDCAD
|-324
|SMTC.NAS
|-305
|GBPJPY
|-353
|F40
|3.0K
|USTEC
|-19K
|US30
|27K
|GBPAUD
|-503
|EURUSD
|-97
|NZDJPY
|246
|GBPNZD
|-263
|AUDNZD
|-39
|EURJPY
|-239
|EURNZD
|261
|EURCAD
|-340
|CADJPY
|294
|GBPCAD
|317
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.26 × 27
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 104
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.56 × 140
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.63 × 8
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.98 × 459
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.02 × 2076
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.05 × 21
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 389
Strategy Overview
This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.
This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.
The core idea is simple:
Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.
How trades are selected
Every trade must pass following independent filters:
-
Seasonal statistics
Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.
-
Rule-based filtering
Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.
Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.
Risk management
-
Fixed %-risk per trade
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No recovery logic
-
No averaging down
Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.
This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.
Instruments & markets
The strategy is applied selectively across:
-
FX
-
Indices
-
Commodities
-
Selected equities
All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.
Important note
Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.
This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.
