Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
17
Negociações com lucro:
6 (35.29%)
Negociações com perda:
11 (64.71%)
Melhor negociação:
18.56 CHF
Pior negociação:
-100.70 CHF
Lucro bruto:
32.43 CHF (30 718 pips)
Perda bruta:
-142.75 CHF (21 842 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
2 (3.27 CHF)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
18.56 CHF (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.25
Atividade de negociação:
80.23%
Depósito máximo carregado:
110.23%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
46
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.89
Negociações longas:
6 (35.29%)
Negociações curtas:
11 (64.71%)
Fator de lucro:
0.23
Valor esperado:
-6.49 CHF
Lucro médio:
5.41 CHF
Perda média:
-12.98 CHF
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-110.73 CHF)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-110.73 CHF (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.10%
Algotrading:
88%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
124.40 CHF
Máximo:
124.40 CHF (2.49%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.40% (120.15 CHF)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDCAD 2
SMTC.NAS 1
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
US30 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDCAD -7
SMTC.NAS -105
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
US30 19
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD -2
NZDJPY 2
GBPNZD -1
AUDNZD 0
EURJPY -1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD -2
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDCAD -324
SMTC.NAS -305
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
US30 27K
GBPAUD -503
EURUSD -97
NZDJPY 246
GBPNZD -263
AUDNZD -39
EURJPY -239
EURNZD 261
EURCAD -340
CADJPY 294
GBPCAD 317
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +18.56 CHF
Pior negociação: -101 CHF
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3.27 CHF
Máxima perda consecutiva: -110.73 CHF

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.26 × 27
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 104
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.56 × 140
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Tradeview-Live
0.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 459
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 2076
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.05 × 21
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 389
83 mais ...
Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
