Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters Seasonal Alpha
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
2 (25.00%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (75.00%)
Bester Trade:
18.56 CHF
Schlechtester Trade:
-100.70 CHF
Bruttoprofit:
25.54 CHF (29 600 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-135.62 CHF (20 864 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (18.56 CHF)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
18.56 CHF (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.37
Trading-Aktivität:
77.94%
Max deposit load:
110.23%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
46
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.88
Long-Positionen:
3 (37.50%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (62.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.19
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-13.76 CHF
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.77 CHF
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.60 CHF
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-110.73 CHF)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-110.73 CHF (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-2.09%
Algo-Trading:
75%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
124.40 CHF
Maximaler:
124.40 CHF (2.49%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.40% (120.15 CHF)
Kapital:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD 2
SMTC.NAS 1
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
US30 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -7
SMTC.NAS -105
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
US30 19
GBPAUD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -324
SMTC.NAS -305
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
US30 27K
GBPAUD -503
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.56 CHF
Schlechtester Trade: -101 CHF
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.56 CHF
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -110.73 CHF

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.90 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 28
Tickmill-Live
1.14 × 783
Exness-MT5Real7
1.20 × 15
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.64 × 22
OctaFX-Real2
1.76 × 210
Exness-MT5Real15
2.24 × 38
Exness-MT5Real
2.36 × 28
Forex.com-Live 536
2.37 × 19
Darwinex-Live
3.33 × 3
Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
