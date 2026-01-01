信号部分
Pieters Seasonal Alpha
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
增长自 2026 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
17
盈利交易:
6 (35.29%)
亏损交易:
11 (64.71%)
最好交易:
18.56 CHF
最差交易:
-100.70 CHF
毛利:
32.43 CHF (30 718 pips)
毛利亏损:
-142.75 CHF (21 842 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (3.27 CHF)
最大连续盈利:
18.56 CHF (1)
夏普比率:
-0.25
交易活动:
80.23%
最大入金加载:
110.23%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
46
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
-0.89
长期交易:
6 (35.29%)
短期交易:
11 (64.71%)
利润因子:
0.23
预期回报:
-6.49 CHF
平均利润:
5.41 CHF
平均损失:
-12.98 CHF
最大连续失误:
4 (-110.73 CHF)
最大连续亏损:
-110.73 CHF (4)
每月增长:
-2.10%
算法交易:
88%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
124.40 CHF
最大值:
124.40 CHF (2.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.40% (120.15 CHF)
净值:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCAD 2
SMTC.NAS 1
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
US30 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCAD -7
SMTC.NAS -105
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
US30 19
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD -2
NZDJPY 2
GBPNZD -1
AUDNZD 0
EURJPY -1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD -2
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 2
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCAD -324
SMTC.NAS -305
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
US30 27K
GBPAUD -503
EURUSD -97
NZDJPY 246
GBPNZD -263
AUDNZD -39
EURJPY -239
EURNZD 261
EURCAD -340
CADJPY 294
GBPCAD 317
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +18.56 CHF
最差交易: -101 CHF
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +3.27 CHF
最大连续亏损: -110.73 CHF

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.26 × 27
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 104
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.56 × 140
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Tradeview-Live
0.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 459
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 2076
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.05 × 21
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 389
Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
