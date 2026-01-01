SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters Seasonal Alpha
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
33
Transacciones Rentables:
15 (45.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
18 (54.55%)
Mejor transacción:
233.33 CHF
Peor transacción:
-103.90 CHF
Beneficio Bruto:
902.15 CHF (86 055 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-405.48 CHF (94 229 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (834.64 CHF)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
834.64 CHF (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
88.79%
Carga máxima del depósito:
110.23%
Último trade:
2 minutos
Trades a la semana:
74
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.23
Transacciones Largas:
19 (57.58%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (42.42%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.22
Beneficio Esperado:
15.05 CHF
Beneficio medio:
60.14 CHF
Pérdidas medias:
-22.53 CHF
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-114.97 CHF)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-114.97 CHF (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.75%
Trading algorítmico:
75%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
222.50 CHF
Máxima:
222.50 CHF (4.45%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.29% (216.89 CHF)
De fondos:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US30 4
SMTC.NAS 2
USDCAD 2
ADP.NAS 2
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
AMD.NAS 1
AUDUSD 1
HBAN.NAS 1
MU.NAS 1
LRCX.NAS 1
VRTX.NAS 1
MTZ.NYSE 1
FCX.NYSE 1
CPRT.NAS 1
BAC.NYSE 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US30 -11
SMTC.NAS -106
USDCAD -7
ADP.NAS -106
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD -2
NZDJPY 2
GBPNZD -1
AUDNZD 0
EURJPY -1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD -2
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 2
AMD.NAS -108
AUDUSD 20
HBAN.NAS 3
MU.NAS 242
LRCX.NAS 234
VRTX.NAS 159
MTZ.NYSE 114
FCX.NYSE 115
CPRT.NAS -9
BAC.NYSE -5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US30 -3K
SMTC.NAS -325
USDCAD -324
ADP.NAS -13K
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
GBPAUD -503
EURUSD -97
NZDJPY 246
GBPNZD -263
AUDNZD -39
EURJPY -239
EURNZD 261
EURCAD -340
CADJPY 294
GBPCAD 317
AMD.NAS -9.2K
AUDUSD 500
HBAN.NAS 250
MU.NAS 2.8K
LRCX.NAS 17K
VRTX.NAS 2.8K
MTZ.NYSE 10K
FCX.NYSE 2.4K
CPRT.NAS -110
BAC.NYSE -859
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +233.33 CHF
Peor transacción: -104 CHF
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +834.64 CHF
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -114.97 CHF

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 156
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.56 × 140
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.66 × 29
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 6
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Tradeview-Live
0.82 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.85 × 2977
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.92 × 488
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.09 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.14 × 390
otros 84...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Pieters Seasonal Alpha
30 USD al mes
10%
0
0
USD
5.6K
CHF
1
75%
33
45%
89%
2.22
15.05
CHF
4%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.