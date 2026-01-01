- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|4
|SMTC.NAS
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|ADP.NAS
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|F40
|1
|USTEC
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AMD.NAS
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|HBAN.NAS
|1
|MU.NAS
|1
|LRCX.NAS
|1
|VRTX.NAS
|1
|MTZ.NYSE
|1
|FCX.NYSE
|1
|CPRT.NAS
|1
|BAC.NYSE
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|US30
|-11
|SMTC.NAS
|-106
|USDCAD
|-7
|ADP.NAS
|-106
|GBPJPY
|-4
|F40
|7
|USTEC
|-16
|GBPAUD
|-3
|EURUSD
|-2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|-1
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURJPY
|-1
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|-2
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|2
|AMD.NAS
|-108
|AUDUSD
|20
|HBAN.NAS
|3
|MU.NAS
|242
|LRCX.NAS
|234
|VRTX.NAS
|159
|MTZ.NYSE
|114
|FCX.NYSE
|115
|CPRT.NAS
|-9
|BAC.NYSE
|-5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|US30
|-3K
|SMTC.NAS
|-325
|USDCAD
|-324
|ADP.NAS
|-13K
|GBPJPY
|-353
|F40
|3.0K
|USTEC
|-19K
|GBPAUD
|-503
|EURUSD
|-97
|NZDJPY
|246
|GBPNZD
|-263
|AUDNZD
|-39
|EURJPY
|-239
|EURNZD
|261
|EURCAD
|-340
|CADJPY
|294
|GBPCAD
|317
|AMD.NAS
|-9.2K
|AUDUSD
|500
|HBAN.NAS
|250
|MU.NAS
|2.8K
|LRCX.NAS
|17K
|VRTX.NAS
|2.8K
|MTZ.NYSE
|10K
|FCX.NYSE
|2.4K
|CPRT.NAS
|-110
|BAC.NYSE
|-859
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 156
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.56 × 140
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.63 × 8
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.66 × 29
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.82 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.85 × 2977
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 488
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.09 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.14 × 390
Strategy Overview
This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.
This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.
The core idea is simple:
Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.
How trades are selected
Every trade must pass following independent filters:
-
Seasonal statistics
Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.
-
Rule-based filtering
Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.
Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.
Risk management
-
Fixed %-risk per trade
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No recovery logic
-
No averaging down
Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.
This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.
Instruments & markets
The strategy is applied selectively across:
-
FX
-
Indices
-
Commodities
-
Selected equities
All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.
Important note
Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.
This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.
USD
CHF
CHF