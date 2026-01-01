SignalsSections
Pieters Seasonal Alpha
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD

growth since 2026 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Loss Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Best trade:
18.56 CHF
Worst trade:
-100.70 CHF
Gross Profit:
32.43 CHF (30 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.75 CHF (21 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (3.27 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.56 CHF (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
80.23%
Max deposit load:
110.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Short Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-6.49 CHF
Average Profit:
5.41 CHF
Average Loss:
-12.98 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-110.73 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.73 CHF (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.10%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.40 CHF
Maximal:
124.40 CHF (2.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.40% (120.15 CHF)
By Equity:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 2
SMTC.NAS 1
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
US30 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -7
SMTC.NAS -105
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
US30 19
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD -2
NZDJPY 2
GBPNZD -1
AUDNZD 0
EURJPY -1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD -2
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -324
SMTC.NAS -305
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
US30 27K
GBPAUD -503
EURUSD -97
NZDJPY 246
GBPNZD -263
AUDNZD -39
EURJPY -239
EURNZD 261
EURCAD -340
CADJPY 294
GBPCAD 317
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.56 CHF
Worst trade: -101 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.27 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.73 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.26 × 27
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 104
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.56 × 140
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Tradeview-Live
0.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 459
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 2076
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.05 × 21
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 389
83 more...
Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


No reviews
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
