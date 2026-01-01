Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.

Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

Seasonal statistics

Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered. Rule-based filtering

Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

Fixed %-risk per trade

No martingale

No grid

No recovery logic

No averaging down

Each trade is independent.

Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

FX

Indices

Commodities

Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.

Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.