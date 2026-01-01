- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.90 × 10
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.14 × 783
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.20 × 15
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.64 × 22
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.76 × 210
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.24 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.36 × 28
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|2.37 × 19
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.33 × 3
Strategy Overview
This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.
This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.
The core idea is simple:
Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.
How trades are selected
Every trade must pass following independent filters:
-
Seasonal statistics
Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.
-
Rule-based filtering
Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.
Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.
Risk management
-
Fixed %-risk per trade
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No recovery logic
-
No averaging down
Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.
This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.
Instruments & markets
The strategy is applied selectively across:
-
FX
-
Indices
-
Commodities
-
Selected equities
All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.
Important note
Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.
This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.
