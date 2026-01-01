シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters Seasonal Alpha
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
8
利益トレード:
2 (25.00%)
損失トレード:
6 (75.00%)
ベストトレード:
18.56 CHF
最悪のトレード:
-100.70 CHF
総利益:
25.54 CHF (29 600 pips)
総損失:
-135.62 CHF (20 864 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
1 (18.56 CHF)
最大連続利益:
18.56 CHF (1)
シャープレシオ:
-0.37
取引アクティビティ:
77.94%
最大入金額:
110.23%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
46
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
-0.88
長いトレード:
3 (37.50%)
短いトレード:
5 (62.50%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.19
期待されたペイオフ:
-13.76 CHF
平均利益:
12.77 CHF
平均損失:
-22.60 CHF
最大連続の負け:
4 (-110.73 CHF)
最大連続損失:
-110.73 CHF (4)
月間成長:
-2.09%
アルゴリズム取引:
75%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
124.40 CHF
最大の:
124.40 CHF (2.49%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.40% (120.15 CHF)
エクイティによる:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCAD 2
SMTC.NAS 1
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
US30 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCAD -7
SMTC.NAS -105
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
US30 19
GBPAUD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCAD -324
SMTC.NAS -305
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
US30 27K
GBPAUD -503
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +18.56 CHF
最悪のトレード: -101 CHF
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +18.56 CHF
最大連続損失: -110.73 CHF

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.90 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 28
Tickmill-Live
1.14 × 783
Exness-MT5Real7
1.20 × 15
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.64 × 22
OctaFX-Real2
1.76 × 210
Exness-MT5Real15
2.24 × 38
Exness-MT5Real
2.36 × 28
Forex.com-Live 536
2.37 × 19
Darwinex-Live
3.33 × 3
30 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


レビューなし
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Pieters Seasonal Alpha
30 USD/月
-2%
0
0
USD
5K
CHF
1
75%
8
25%
78%
0.18
-13.76
CHF
4%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください