Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters Seasonal Alpha

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
21
이익 거래:
8 (38.09%)
손실 거래:
13 (61.90%)
최고의 거래:
19.32 CHF
최악의 거래:
-103.90 CHF
총 수익:
61.84 CHF (45 038 pips)
총 손실:
-248.15 CHF (31 032 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
2 (29.41 CHF)
연속 최대 이익:
29.41 CHF (2)
샤프 비율:
-0.27
거래 활동:
84.58%
최대 입금량:
110.23%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
58
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
-0.87
롱(주식매수):
10 (47.62%)
숏(주식차입매도):
11 (52.38%)
수익 요인:
0.25
기대수익:
-8.87 CHF
평균 이익:
7.73 CHF
평균 손실:
-19.09 CHF
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-110.73 CHF)
연속 최대 손실:
-110.73 CHF (4)
월별 성장률:
-3.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
90%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
215.23 CHF
최대한의:
215.23 CHF (4.30%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.16% (210.12 CHF)
자본금별:
3.98% (198.91 CHF)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
SMTC.NAS 2
USDCAD 2
US30 2
GBPJPY 1
F40 1
USTEC 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
AMD.NAS 1
AUDUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
SMTC.NAS -106
USDCAD -7
US30 30
GBPJPY -4
F40 7
USTEC -16
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD -2
NZDJPY 2
GBPNZD -1
AUDNZD 0
EURJPY -1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD -2
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 2
AMD.NAS -108
AUDUSD 20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
SMTC.NAS -325
USDCAD -324
US30 40K
GBPJPY -353
F40 3.0K
USTEC -19K
GBPAUD -503
EURUSD -97
NZDJPY 246
GBPNZD -263
AUDNZD -39
EURJPY -239
EURNZD 261
EURCAD -340
CADJPY 294
GBPCAD 317
AMD.NAS -9.2K
AUDUSD 500
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.32 CHF
최악의 거래: -104 CHF
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +29.41 CHF
연속 최대 손실: -110.73 CHF

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 156
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.56 × 140
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.66 × 29
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 6
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Tradeview-Live
0.82 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.85 × 2977
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.92 × 488
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.09 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.14 × 390
84 더...
Strategy Overview

This signal trades seasonal market patterns derived from long-term statistical research.
Only trades with a clearly documented seasonal edge are executed, based on individually analyzed setups originally identified via historical price analysis and then manually filtered before execution.

This is not a fully automated system and not a high-frequency strategy.

The core idea is simple:

Markets repeat certain behaviors over time – but only a fraction of those patterns are tradable in real conditions.

How trades are selected

Every trade must pass following independent filters:

  1. Seasonal statistics
    Only calendar-based patterns with sufficient historical depth, consistency, and stability are considered.

  2. Rule-based filtering
    Each setup is validated using a pragmatic interpretation of well-known statistical filters to increase robustness of the signals.

Only if all conditions align, a position is allowed.

Risk management

  • Fixed %-risk per trade

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery logic

  • No averaging down

Each trade is independent.
Losses are accepted as part of the statistical process.

This signal prioritizes capital preservation and long-term robustness over short-term equity spikes.

Instruments & markets

The strategy is applied selectively across:

  • FX

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Selected equities

All seasonal windows, holding periods, and directions are predefined and limited in time.

Important note

Seasonality is not a guarantee.
Edges can weaken, disappear, or temporarily fail.

This signal documents a repeatable process, not a promise.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Pieters Seasonal Alpha
월별 30 USD
-4%
0
0
USD
4.9K
CHF
1
90%
21
38%
85%
0.24
-8.87
CHF
4%
1:500
