Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
228
Profit Trade:
184 (80.70%)
Loss Trade:
44 (19.30%)
Best Trade:
746.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 123.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.11
Long Trade:
154 (67.54%)
Short Trade:
74 (32.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-4.68 USD
Profitto medio:
154.66 USD
Perdita media:
-670.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8 021.61 USD
Massimale:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


