Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0条评论
5
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
228
盈利交易:
184 (80.70%)
亏损交易:
44 (19.30%)
最好交易:
746.43 USD
最差交易:
-2 123.85 USD
毛利:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
毛利亏损:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 338.27 USD (21)
夏普比率:
-0.01
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
21 几小时前
每周交易:
35
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
-0.11
长期交易:
154 (67.54%)
短期交易:
74 (32.46%)
利润因子:
0.96
预期回报:
-4.68 USD
平均利润:
154.66 USD
平均损失:
-670.99 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
每月增长:
-0.67%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8 021.61 USD
最大值:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +746.43 USD
最差交易: -2 124 USD
最大连续赢利: 21
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +2 979.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -5 201.60 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


