SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38Capital
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentários
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
228
Negociações com lucro:
184 (80.70%)
Negociações com perda:
44 (19.30%)
Melhor negociação:
746.43 USD
Pior negociação:
-2 123.85 USD
Lucro bruto:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Perda bruta:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.01
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
21 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
35
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.11
Negociações longas:
154 (67.54%)
Negociações curtas:
74 (32.46%)
Fator de lucro:
0.96
Valor esperado:
-4.68 USD
Lucro médio:
154.66 USD
Perda média:
-670.99 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.67%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
8 021.61 USD
Máximo:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +746.43 USD
Pior negociação: -2 124 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 21
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2 979.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5 201.60 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


Sem comentários
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar