|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|227
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.1K
|USDJPY
|12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|USDJPY
|34
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.
My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.
Core Principles:
-
Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.
-
Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.
-
Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.
-
Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).
What to Expect:
-
Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.
-
Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.
-
Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.
"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."