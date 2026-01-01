SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38Capital
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentarios
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
228
Transacciones Rentables:
184 (80.70%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
44 (19.30%)
Mejor transacción:
746.43 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 123.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
21 horas
Trades a la semana:
35
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.11
Transacciones Largas:
154 (67.54%)
Transacciones Cortas:
74 (32.46%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.96
Beneficio Esperado:
-4.68 USD
Beneficio medio:
154.66 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-670.99 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.67%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
8 021.61 USD
Máxima:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +746.43 USD
Peor transacción: -2 124 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 21
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 979.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5 201.60 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


No hay comentarios
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada