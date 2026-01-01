SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38Capital
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
228
Bénéfice trades:
184 (80.70%)
Perte trades:
44 (19.30%)
Meilleure transaction:
746.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 123.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Perte brute:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.11
Longs trades:
154 (67.54%)
Courts trades:
74 (32.46%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-4.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
154.66 USD
Perte moyenne:
-670.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8 021.61 USD
Maximal:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +746.43 USD
Pire transaction: -2 124 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 979.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5 201.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


Aucun avis
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire