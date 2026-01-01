シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38Capital
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
レビュー0件
5週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
228
利益トレード:
184 (80.70%)
損失トレード:
44 (19.30%)
ベストトレード:
746.43 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2 123.85 USD
総利益:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
総損失:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 338.27 USD (21)
シャープレシオ:
-0.01
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
21 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
35
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.11
長いトレード:
154 (67.54%)
短いトレード:
74 (32.46%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.96
期待されたペイオフ:
-4.68 USD
平均利益:
154.66 USD
平均損失:
-670.99 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
最大連続損失:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
月間成長:
-0.67%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
8 021.61 USD
最大の:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +746.43 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 124 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 21
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +2 979.47 USD
最大連続損失: -5 201.60 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


レビューなし
