СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38Capital
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 отзывов
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
228
Прибыльных трейдов:
184 (80.70%)
Убыточных трейдов:
44 (19.30%)
Лучший трейд:
746.43 USD
Худший трейд:
-2 123.85 USD
Общая прибыль:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Общий убыток:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.01
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
35
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.11
Длинных трейдов:
154 (67.54%)
Коротких трейдов:
74 (32.46%)
Профит фактор:
0.96
Мат. ожидание:
-4.68 USD
Средняя прибыль:
154.66 USD
Средний убыток:
-670.99 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
-0.67%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8 021.61 USD
Максимальная:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +746.43 USD
Худший трейд: -2 124 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 21
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2 979.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5 201.60 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


Нет отзывов
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика