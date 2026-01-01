시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38Capital
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 33 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
236
이익 거래:
192 (81.35%)
손실 거래:
44 (18.64%)
최고의 거래:
746.43 USD
최악의 거래:
-2 123.85 USD
총 수익:
29 394.14 USD (104 985 pips)
총 손실:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 338.27 USD (21)
샤프 비율:
0.00
거래 활동:
31.65%
최대 입금량:
9.03%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
22
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
-0.01
롱(주식매수):
156 (66.10%)
숏(주식차입매도):
80 (33.90%)
수익 요인:
1.00
기대수익:
-0.55 USD
평균 이익:
153.09 USD
평균 손실:
-670.99 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
7.15%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
8 021.61 USD
최대한의:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.47% (9 621.82 USD)
자본금별:
0.92% (923.73 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 235
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -141
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +746.43 USD
최악의 거래: -2 124 USD
연속 최대 이익: 21
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +2 979.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5 201.60 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


리뷰 없음
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Pedro38Capital
월별 33 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
100K
USD
6
0%
236
81%
32%
0.99
-0.55
USD
9%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.