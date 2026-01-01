SignalsSections
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
184 (80.70%)
Loss Trades:
44 (19.30%)
Best trade:
746.43 USD
Worst trade:
-2 123.85 USD
Gross Profit:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
154 (67.54%)
Short Trades:
74 (32.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-4.68 USD
Average Profit:
154.66 USD
Average Loss:
-670.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 021.61 USD
Maximal:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +746.43 USD
Worst trade: -2 124 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 979.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 201.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


No reviews
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
